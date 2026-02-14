Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after buying an additional 1,458,093 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:DG opened at $153.76 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,001.80. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

