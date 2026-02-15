Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,528 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 3.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $74,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6,805.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Key Headlines Impacting Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Melco Resorts & Entertainment this week:

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Texas Capital upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

