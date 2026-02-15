IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,043 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 64.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.