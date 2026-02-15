Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,196,000 after acquiring an additional 512,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after buying an additional 242,857 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,119,000 after purchasing an additional 287,665 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,693,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.