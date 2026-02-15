Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $275.00 price objective on Generac in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.19.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $224.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $229.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $170.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,436,000 after buying an additional 188,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

