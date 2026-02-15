Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $275.00 price objective on Generac in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.19.
Generac Stock Performance
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,436,000 after buying an additional 188,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat explains the rally as investors prioritizing Generac’s role supplying backup power to hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure; management cited pilot programs with major hyperscalers, a roughly $400M industrial backlog, capacity expansion and a $500M buyback program that underpin the 2026 outlook. Generac Stock Rallies: Why AI Matters More Than Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting the “data center pivot” as the main driver for the stock’s recent surge — market is re-pricing GNRC from a weather-driven residential story to a commercial/industrial infrastructure play. Generac’s Data Center Pivot Fuels 57% Rally Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target raises are supporting the move: TD Cowen raised its target to $255 and kept a Buy stance, signaling upside to the new data‑center narrative. Generac price target raised by TD Cowen
- Neutral Sentiment: Some sell‑side notes are more cautious or mixed — Guggenheim reiterated a Neutral rating, reflecting differing views on how quickly C&I growth will offset residential weakness. Generac’s (GNRC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups and Q4 deep dives highlight the mix: strong backlog and commercial momentum vs. residential headwinds and a one‑off settlement; these pieces help investors parse whether 2026 guidance is achievable. GNRC Q4 Deep Dive: Data Center Momentum and Residential Headwinds Shape Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Concrete near-term headwinds: Q4 results missed expectations (revenue ~$1.09B vs. ~$1.16B est.; adj. EPS $1.61 vs. $1.81 est.) and residential sales fell ~23% as weather‑driven demand softened. Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Misses Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: The company recorded a $104.5M product‑liability provision that produced a GAAP net loss for the quarter — a meaningful one‑time charge that reduced near‑term earnings despite removing legal uncertainty going forward. Generac Stock Rallies: Why AI Matters More Than Earnings
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.
Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.
