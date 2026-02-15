Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.
CBRE Group Stock Performance
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about CBRE Group
Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 core EPS beat and revenue grew year-over-year: CBRE reported core EPS of $2.73 (beat) and revenue up ~12% y/y, showing underlying momentum across transactional and resilient businesses. This supports confidence in the firm’s operating performance. BusinessWire: CBRE Reports Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives: Management is targeting $2B in data-center revenue and expects ~17% EPS growth in 2026, while expanding AI-driven efficiencies — a strategic pivot that could expand higher-margin services and offset pressure in traditional lines. Seeking Alpha: CBRE Targets Data Center Revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 guidance roughly in line but slightly wide: CBRE set EPS guidance of $7.30–$7.60 (street ~7.40), implying management sees continued growth but left room for variability — mixed signal for near-term estimates. MarketBeat: Earnings & Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target adjustment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target from $192 to $170 but kept an Outperform rating, signaling reduced upside expectations though still constructive. Benzinga: Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed some analyst estimates: Reported Q4 revenue (~$11.63B) was slightly below some Street estimates, which pressured sentiment despite EPS strength. QuiverQuant: Q4 Release
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS headlines and sector AI fears: Media coverage emphasized a year-over-year drop in GAAP EPS and broader investor anxiety that AI could disrupt labor-heavy brokerage models, triggering selling in real estate stocks. That negative narrative weighed on peers and created volatility. Seeking Alpha: GAAP Earnings Drop Benzinga: AI Disruption Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market headwinds: Weak existing-home sales and broad AI-driven rotation intensified intraday selling pressure across the sector, increasing volatility for CBRE despite company-specific positives. Zacks: Market & AI Uncertainty
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.
In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.
