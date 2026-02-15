Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Trimmed by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 230.9% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

