Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Entergy Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $105.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank increased its position in Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

