Raymond James Financial Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $157.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.85 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target to $139 (from $138) and kept an “equal weight” rating — a headline that likely supported buying interest by signaling ~15% upside vs. the current price. Read More. Read More.

Stephens raised its price target to $139 (from $138) and kept an “equal weight” rating — a headline that likely supported buying interest by signaling ~15% upside vs. the current price. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $2.69 (from $2.45), a small upward revision that could temper short‑term downside if results track that beat. Read More.

Zacks Research increased its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $2.69 (from $2.45), a small upward revision that could temper short‑term downside if results track that beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged Q2 2026 EPS to $2.10 (from $2.06), another modest upward tweak. Read More.

Zacks also nudged Q2 2026 EPS to $2.10 (from $2.06), another modest upward tweak. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple quarterly and annual forecasts across 2025–2027 (examples: Q4 2026 to $1.83 from $2.06; Q3/Q4 2027 cuts; FY2027 lowered to $9.31 from $10.41), signaling lower expected earnings and potentially pressuring valuation multiples. Read More.

Zacks cut multiple quarterly and annual forecasts across 2025–2027 (examples: Q4 2026 to $1.83 from $2.06; Q3/Q4 2027 cuts; FY2027 lowered to $9.31 from $10.41), signaling lower expected earnings and potentially pressuring valuation multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research currently carries a “Strong Sell” rating on EOG — a notable negative signal that may limit enthusiasm from institutional investors despite the price‑target tweak by Stephens. Read More.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.