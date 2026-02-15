AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.85.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

