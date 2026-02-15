GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $12.38 Million Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,660,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,880,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,299,000 after buying an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $930,080,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vistra by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 913,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price objective on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

