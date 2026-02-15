GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $243.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

