Insider Selling: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Sells $704,480.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total transaction of $704,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,404 shares in the company, valued at $24,799,104.96. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Richard Brezski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Richard Brezski sold 6,005 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.80, for a total transaction of $2,166,604.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Richard Brezski sold 5,002 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,048.16.

On Monday, January 5th, Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $375.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.60 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: InterDigital secured a fifth injunction in Germany against Disney for alleged infringement of HEVC video‑compression patents — a legal win that strengthens IDCC’s leverage to extract a licensing deal or settlement from a major streaming customer. Read More.

InterDigital secured a fifth injunction in Germany against Disney for alleged infringement of HEVC video‑compression patents — a legal win that strengthens IDCC’s leverage to extract a licensing deal or settlement from a major streaming customer. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Atle Monrad was re‑elected Chair of 3GPP SA6, reinforcing InterDigital’s influence in standards‑setting — a strategic advantage for long‑term monetization of wireless and service‑architecture patents. Read More.

Atle Monrad was re‑elected Chair of 3GPP SA6, reinforcing InterDigital’s influence in standards‑setting — a strategic advantage for long‑term monetization of wireless and service‑architecture patents. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat EPS estimates and company provided Q1 2026 EPS guidance (2.39–2.68), which supports earnings visibility even as revenue is down year‑over‑year — fundamentals that underpin the rally but were largely already priced in.

Recent Q4 results beat EPS estimates and company provided Q1 2026 EPS guidance (2.39–2.68), which supports earnings visibility even as revenue is down year‑over‑year — fundamentals that underpin the rally but were largely already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest figures in recent feeds show 0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a reporting anomaly, not evidence of meaningful short‑squeezing pressure.

Published short‑interest figures in recent feeds show 0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a reporting anomaly, not evidence of meaningful short‑squeezing pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and analysis pieces are circulating on IDCC’s long‑term growth case, providing broader retail/institutional context. Read More.

Investor commentary and analysis pieces are circulating on IDCC’s long‑term growth case, providing broader retail/institutional context. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,005 shares on Feb. 10 (~$360.80) and another 2,000 shares on Feb. 11 (~$352.24), totaling 8,005 shares — notable insider selling that can raise short‑term concern about timing and adds supply. Read More.

CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,005 shares on Feb. 10 (~$360.80) and another 2,000 shares on Feb. 11 (~$352.24), totaling 8,005 shares — notable insider selling that can raise short‑term concern about timing and adds supply. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares (~$374.95), trimming his stake by ~5.9% — another insider disposal that may be viewed negatively by some investors. Read More.

Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares (~$374.95), trimming his stake by ~5.9% — another insider disposal that may be viewed negatively by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Joan H. Gillman sold 325 shares on Feb. 11 (~$352.24), a modest sale but part of a cluster of insider transactions this week. Read More.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.