Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.64.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock worth $105,184,255. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

