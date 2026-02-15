Atria Investments Inc Sells 16,347 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

