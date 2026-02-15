Atria Investments Inc Sells 16,347 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Key Sanofi News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sanofi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Closed Dynavax acquisition bolsters Sanofi’s adult vaccine portfolio — a strategic, revenue‑adding move that supports longer‑term vaccine growth. Sanofi Closes Dynavax Acquisition to Bolster Adult Vaccine Portfolio
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanofi issued official press materials confirming Belén Garijo will become CEO after the board decided not to renew Paul Hudson’s mandate — a formal transition that reduces short‑term uncertainty about leadership succession. Press Release: Belén Garijo to become Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi
- Neutral Sentiment: Profiles and coverage detail Garijo’s background (ex‑Merck KGaA) and the board’s decision — helpful context for assessing whether she can execute a turnaround. Who is Sanofi’s new CEO Belén Garijo?
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets report a sell‑off and the stock trading near 52‑week lows as investors worry the leadership change reflects deeper pipeline and execution problems. Sanofi Stock Near 52-Week Low As Leadership Shakeup Rattles Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: Bank of America downgraded Sanofi from Buy to Neutral, increasing near‑term downside pressure from institutional holders. Sanofi downgraded by Bank of America
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns about the drug pipeline and U.S. vaccine sentiment under the current administration add execution risk for the incoming CEO — Reuters highlights that Garijo must accelerate R&D and navigate political headwinds. Sanofi’s new CEO needs to fix drug pipeline and navigate Trump
- Negative Sentiment: News summaries and headlines emphasize the abrupt ousting of Paul Hudson, which has amplified investor uncertainty and short‑term selling. SNY Stock Falls After Board Suddenly Makes Leadership Change
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About Sanofi
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.
Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.
