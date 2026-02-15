iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,069 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $604,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $447.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.