HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $241,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

