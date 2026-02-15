iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $215,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after buying an additional 593,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,978,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,031,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,931,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,524,000 after buying an additional 126,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.