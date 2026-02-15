HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 336,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,537 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $291,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,330,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 250,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

