Glaxis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.19. The stock has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
