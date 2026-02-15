HighTower Advisors LLC Has $324.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $324,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.