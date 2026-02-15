Herald Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ceva comprises approximately 1.6% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.88% of Ceva worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceva by 8.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,151,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceva by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceva by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 126,267 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Ceva by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 619,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ceva in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Ceva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Ceva, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $544.49 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Ceva Profile

(Free Report)

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

