HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,411,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,836 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $521,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,048,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.