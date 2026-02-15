HighTower Advisors LLC Has $482.90 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,099 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $482,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.
PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $160 after PepsiCo’s earnings (keeps an Equal Weight rating), reflecting model updates post‑report and supporting near‑term valuation. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Price Target Increased to $160 at Barclays Post-Earnings Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and pieces highlighting PepsiCo’s earnings quality and stability are bolstering investor comfort after the quarter — small EPS and revenue beats reinforce the company’s predictable cash generation. Investors Can Find Comfort In PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Earnings Quality
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: PEP has rallied (~18–19% in 2026 according to coverage) on the earnings beat, brand strength and cross‑category momentum, which supports continued investor interest. PepsiCo Up 18% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or Wait for a Pullback?
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative: coverage noting a peak dividend yield thesis and the stock’s income appeal is likely attracting yield‑focused buyers and long‑term holders. I Predicted That PepsiCo’s Dividend Yield Peaked at 4.4% Because the Dividend King Stock Was Too Cheap to Ignore. Here’s Why Pepsi Is Already Up 19% in 2026 and Could Still Be …
- Positive Sentiment: Product/brand move: PepsiCo is rebranding its Sunbites snack to emphasize fibre — a health positioning that can boost shelf relevance in growth categories. PepsiCo rebrands Sunbites to champion fibre content
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: a Seeking Alpha piece sees solid momentum into 2026 but still rates PEP a Hold, signaling mixed conviction among investors despite operational upside. PepsiCo: Solid Momentum Coming Into 2026, But I Still Rate It A Hold For Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves vary (one outlet shows a price‑target raise to $130), underscoring differing views on upside from here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $130.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/ESG: profile pieces about senior leaders expanding women’s careers in supply chain are positive for culture/ESG but unlikely to move near‑term stock performance. How a PepsiCo exec is paving careers for women in supply chains
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flow: coverage of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) notes the group’s resurgence; sector ETFs can amplify PEP moves but are a broader, non‑specific driver. After Stalling Out, PBJ May Be Finally Be Ready To Deliver For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Debt issuance: PepsiCo launched a €2.5 billion euro‑denominated senior notes offering (multiple tranches), which increases gross debt and could weigh on leverage metrics that investors monitor. PepsiCo Issues €2.5 Billion Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
