HighTower Advisors LLC Has $482.90 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,099 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $482,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

