Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

