HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 717,901 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,901 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 4.48% of SharkNinja worth $652,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 2,071.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.78.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

