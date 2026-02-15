Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,132,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $259,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,964,000 after buying an additional 6,651,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,835,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $511,489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

