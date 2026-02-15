HighTower Advisors LLC Has $217.73 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,856 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $217,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

