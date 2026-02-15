HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $736,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $243.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $586.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.