Celestica, Inc. $CLS Stock Position Lessened by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 11.0% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Celestica worth $82,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.86. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

