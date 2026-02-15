Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

RYAN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after buying an additional 3,989,502 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,798,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 76.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $88,305,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $64,961,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised to $0.13 (8.3% increase); the payout yields ~1.2% and signals management support for the stock. (No article link)

Quarterly dividend raised to $0.13 (8.3% increase); the payout yields ~1.2% and signals management support for the stock. (No article link) Positive Sentiment: Management expects about $80M of annual savings from the Empower restructuring, which should help offset cost pressures over time. Read More.

Management expects about $80M of annual savings from the Empower restructuring, which should help offset cost pressures over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some sell-side firms cut price targets (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: $65 → $55; Wells Fargo: $63 → $56) but kept positive ratings (Outperform / Overweight), leaving meaningful upside from current levels despite reduced targets. Read More. • Read More.

Some sell-side firms cut price targets (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: $65 → $55; Wells Fargo: $63 → $56) but kept positive ratings (Outperform / Overweight), leaving meaningful upside from current levels despite reduced targets. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to $751.2M, but organic growth slowed to 6.6% — mixed top-line trend that shows scale but weaker underlying growth. Read More.

Revenue grew 13.2% YoY to $751.2M, but organic growth slowed to 6.6% — mixed top-line trend that shows scale but weaker underlying growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and several analyst write-ups are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and reserve/investment commentary. Useful for investors deciding whether the sell-off creates a buying opportunity. Read More.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and several analyst write-ups are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and reserve/investment commentary. Useful for investors deciding whether the sell-off creates a buying opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 missed Street expectations: EPS $0.45 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue $751.2M vs. ~$777M expected; net income declined and management highlighted slower organic growth — the primary driver of the stock decline. Read More.

Q4 missed Street expectations: EPS $0.45 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue $751.2M vs. ~$777M expected; net income declined and management highlighted slower organic growth — the primary driver of the stock decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margins came under pressure as the company “absorbs” investment costs and faces property-related pressures; analysts and trade press flagged margin compression as a material near-term risk. Read More.

Margins came under pressure as the company “absorbs” investment costs and faces property-related pressures; analysts and trade press flagged margin compression as a material near-term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side and media coverage highlight a “slow sales growth” outlook and the stock’s sharp intraday move, with elevated trading volume as investors reposition. That combination is intensifying the downward pressure. Read More. • Read More.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

