Evercore ISI Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $22.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.21.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex‑dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock.

Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex‑dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (≈99% above average), indicating short‑term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility.

Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (≈99% above average), indicating short‑term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near‑term execution questions. Read More.

Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near‑term execution questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More.

Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near‑term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near‑term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional downside pressure from price‑target cuts at Evercore and BNP Paribas (to $22 and $20 respectively) and continued concerns over slowing sales, a large impairment and margin pressure following Q4 results. Read More. • Read More.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

