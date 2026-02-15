Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Sells $1,234,781.46 in Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,234,781.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,038.76. The trade was a 41.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Gold.com alerts:

Gold.com Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Gold.com’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price target on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gold.com

Gold.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gold.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top‑line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Earnings & Revenue Beat

Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top‑line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target increases — Zacks moved GOLD to “strong‑buy” and other firms (DA Davidson, Northland, Roth MKM) raised ratings or targets this week, boosting demand from momentum and research‑driven buyers. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades and target increases — Zacks moved GOLD to “strong‑buy” and other firms (DA Davidson, Northland, Roth MKM) raised ratings or targets this week, boosting demand from momentum and research‑driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced — Company declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend (ex‑date Feb 20), which can attract income buyers but is largely priced in. Dividend Notice

Dividend announced — Company declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend (ex‑date Feb 20), which can attract income buyers but is largely priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Increased coverage / sector write‑ups — Several head‑to‑head and sector pieces (e.g., comparisons with peers) raise visibility but are informational rather than clearly catalytic. Peer Coverage

Increased coverage / sector write‑ups — Several head‑to‑head and sector pieces (e.g., comparisons with peers) raise visibility but are informational rather than clearly catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO Gregory Roberts disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (e.g., 80,000 shares at ~$63.16), a material reduction in his stake that can be read negatively by the market. CEO SEC Filing

Large insider selling — CEO Gregory Roberts disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (e.g., 80,000 shares at ~$63.16), a material reduction in his stake that can be read negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Multiple director/exec sales — COO Brian Aquilino (10,000 sh), director Jess M. Ravich (multi‑transaction sales including 62,204 sh) and other directors sold shares across Feb. 10–12, reinforcing negative sentiment around insider liquidity events. Insider Trades Summary

Multiple director/exec sales — COO Brian Aquilino (10,000 sh), director Jess M. Ravich (multi‑transaction sales including 62,204 sh) and other directors sold shares across Feb. 10–12, reinforcing negative sentiment around insider liquidity events. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern — The announced payout implies a very high payout ratio (~170% reported), raising questions about cash allocation and whether the dividend is sustainable long term. Dividend Analysis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold.com

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.