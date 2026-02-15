The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Home Depot worth $384,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.23.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.03 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day moving average is $379.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

