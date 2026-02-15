Glaxis Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Glaxis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,651,000 after buying an additional 240,356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $650.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $662.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

