TD Cowen Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $500.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.62% from the company’s previous close.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $543.00 price target (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $283.71 and a 12-month high of $650.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.20 and a 200-day moving average of $486.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,049.48. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,605,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance lifted upside — Tyler raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $12.40–$12.65 (vs. consensus ~$11.49), and issued revenue guidance roughly in line with Street expectations; that stronger forward EPS range is supporting the stock today.

Company guidance lifted upside — Tyler raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $12.40–$12.65 (vs. consensus ~$11.49), and issued revenue guidance roughly in line with Street expectations; that stronger forward EPS range is supporting the stock today. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen still maintains a “buy” rating with a $500 price target (cut from $600), which implies a large upside from the current price and provides buy‑side support. Read More.

TD Cowen still maintains a “buy” rating with a $500 price target (cut from $600), which implies a large upside from the current price and provides buy‑side support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus trimmed its price target to $400 but kept a “buy” rating — the cut reduces cushion versus prior targets but preserves positive analyst posture. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus trimmed its price target to $400 but kept a “buy” rating — the cut reduces cushion versus prior targets but preserves positive analyst posture. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its target to $335 and moved to an “equal weight” view, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations and less analyst conviction. Read More. Read More.

Wells Fargo lowered its target to $335 and moved to an “equal weight” view, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations and less analyst conviction. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $2.64 vs. est. $2.71 and revenue also missed — that miss triggered downward revisions and initial selling pressure after the print. Read More.

Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $2.64 vs. est. $2.71 and revenue also missed — that miss triggered downward revisions and initial selling pressure after the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts collectively pared forecasts and coverage after the downbeat quarter; commentary and headlines note a sell‑off and that the stock is trading at a much lower valuation than recent years, increasing near‑term downside risk. Read More. Read More.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.