HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $765,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after buying an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $457.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

