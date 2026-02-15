Phillip Creek Sells 8,616 Shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Creek sold 8,616 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,264,828.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,642. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MHO opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $158.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

M/I Homes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting M/I Homes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (authorizes repurchases of ~7.4% of outstanding stock) which can lift EPS and signals board confidence. MarketBeat MHO page

Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (authorizes repurchases of ~7.4% of outstanding stock) which can lift EPS and signals board confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have recently added to positions (examples cited include Donald Smith, Invesco and others), providing demand/support beneath the shares. Institutional holdings summary

Large institutional investors have recently added to positions (examples cited include Donald Smith, Invesco and others), providing demand/support beneath the shares. Positive Sentiment: Technical picture is constructive — stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can attract momentum and quant buyers. MarketBeat technicals

Technical picture is constructive — stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can attract momentum and quant buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarter: EPS marginally beat ($3.91 vs. $3.88) but revenue fell ~4.9% YoY and EPS declined vs. prior year — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until revenue stabilizes. Earnings summary

Latest quarter: EPS marginally beat ($3.91 vs. $3.88) but revenue fell ~4.9% YoY and EPS declined vs. prior year — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until revenue stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed (targets in the $155–$165 range from some firms, but at least one downgrade to “strong sell”), so analyst action could add volatility. Analyst notes

Analyst coverage is mixed (targets in the $155–$165 range from some firms, but at least one downgrade to “strong sell”), so analyst action could add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling this week: CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold large blocks (filed sales of 20,000 shares and ~14,974 shares on Feb. 10–12), which some investors view as a negative signal even if sales fund diversification. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 (20,000) and CEO Form 4 (14,974)

Concentrated insider selling this week: CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold large blocks (filed sales of 20,000 shares and ~14,974 shares on Feb. 10–12), which some investors view as a negative signal even if sales fund diversification. SEC filings: and Negative Sentiment: CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares (filed Feb. 12); other insiders also trimmed stakes in small blocks — filings can be read here and in InsiderTrades coverage. SEC filing: CFO Form 4 — additional coverage: InsiderTrades article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.