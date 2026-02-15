HighTower Advisors LLC Has $181.52 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $181,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 751,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 151,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.30.

Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett raised its price target to $325 (from $310) and kept a “buy” rating — the new target implies material upside versus current levels and signals stronger analyst confidence in Lowe’s growth and execution. Gordon Haskett raises PT to $325

Gordon Haskett raised its price target to $325 (from $310) and kept a “buy” rating — the new target implies material upside versus current levels and signals stronger analyst confidence in Lowe’s growth and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs nudged its price target slightly to $283 (from $280) and maintained a “buy” rating — a modest lift but still close to the current price, so it offers limited near‑term directional impact. Goldman raises PT to $283

Goldman Sachs nudged its price target slightly to $283 (from $280) and maintained a “buy” rating — a modest lift but still close to the current price, so it offers limited near‑term directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend coverage and payout commentary (a roughly 2% yield scorecard) continue to position Lowe’s as an income option for investors, but this doesn’t materially change near‑term earnings expectations. Dividend scorecard

Dividend coverage and payout commentary (a roughly 2% yield scorecard) continue to position Lowe’s as an income option for investors, but this doesn’t materially change near‑term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Lowe’s is eliminating about 600 corporate/support roles (reported as <1% of total headcount) to shift resources toward frontline store associates. While cost savings could help margins over time, the move may trigger short‑term restructuring charges and raises execution/organizational‑risk questions that investors often view cautiously. Lowe’s cuts 600 corporate roles

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

