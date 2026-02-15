Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly retains a buy rating on a strong 2026 outlook after robust results and guidance, reinforcing investor confidence in revenue growth from GLP-1s and other pipeline drivers. Eli Lilly (LLY) Retains Buy Rating on Strong 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — including Freedom Capital moving LLY from hold to buy — add near-term demand/support for the stock and reflect bullish sentiment after the company’s recent results. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gets Upgraded to Buy From Hold by Freedom Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a transformational acquisition (Orna Therapeutics) to expand its RNA platform — diversifies the pipeline and signals management is investing to extend long-term growth beyond GLP‑1s. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Acquire Orna Therapeutics in $2.4B Deal to Expand RNA Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Local approval for a major manufacturing investment (Huntsville council sign-off) supports capacity expansion for anticipated product demand and signals commitment to scale production. Huntsville City Council approves Eli Lilly agreement to build $6 billion manufacturing plant
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly has built roughly $1.5B of inventory of its experimental oral weight‑loss pill (orforglipron) ahead of an FDA decision expected in April — signals confidence but raises execution/FDA risk until approval. Eli Lilly builds $1.5 billion stockpile of weight-loss pill ahead of FDA decision
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate reports note Lilly prepared $1B+ in orforglipron stock and larger pre-launch inventories — operationally positive if approved, but costly if rollout is delayed or restricted. Lilly Prepares $1B+ Orforglipron Stock Ahead of Approval as Novo Brings Wegovy Pill Overseas
- Neutral Sentiment: Early-stage clinical readouts (e.g., Brenipatide in schizophrenia) add optional upside to valuation if positive, but remain speculative until later‑stage data. Eli Lilly’s Brenipatide Trial Adds Quiet Optionality in Schizophrenia
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: reports that Novo Nordisk is moving its Wegovy pill/shot strategies (selling overseas and in vials) highlight intensified competition in the obesity market, which could pressure pricing and share. Novo to follow Lilly and sell obesity shot Wegovy in vials
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%
LLY stock opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $983.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,052.39 and its 200 day moving average is $907.31.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
