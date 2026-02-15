Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.

LLY stock opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $983.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,052.39 and its 200 day moving average is $907.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

