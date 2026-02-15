Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG is Calton & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 68,389 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
