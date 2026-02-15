Golden Road Advisors LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Golden Road Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

