Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

