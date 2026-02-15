MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 10.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $206,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,886.25.

JPMorgan upgraded MELI to overweight and raised its price target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear analyst catalyst that can support upside.

Partnership with Brazilian food retailer Assaí to sell and store products on MercadoLibre's platform strengthens marketplace assortment and logistics monetization in Brazil — supportive for revenue and fulfillment scale.

Buy-side conviction: Loomis Sayles highlighted MELI as trading at a discount in its Q4 letter, signaling institutional interest that can underpin longer-term demand.

MercadoLibre set Q4 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb 24 — this is the immediate catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance.

Analyst commentary and valuation pieces (Zacks, Yahoo, The Globe & Mail) debate whether MELI's multiple (P/E and PEG) fairly prices fintech and logistics growth versus near-term credit headwinds — keeps investor views split.

Reports of insider selling and heavy investment spending are weighing on market confidence; investors worry about return on capital and near-term dilution of margins.

Credit trends: coverage notes rising bad-loan expenses in Mercado Crédito and slower fintech growth as one reason for recent share underperformance, a direct risk to profitability and investor sentiment.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,988.26 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,723.90 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

