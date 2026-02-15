Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.7875, but opened at $14.31. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 645 shares.

DNLMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Dunelm Group Stock Up 8.6%

About Dunelm Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

