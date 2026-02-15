Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $20.98 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 903,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,158,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 46,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded CIGI to “Strong Buy” and raised its price target to $200, citing the company’s strategic acquisition activity (Ayesa Engineering) and continued growth runway — a clear analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Raymond James Upgrade

Raymond James upgraded CIGI to “Strong Buy” and raised its price target to $200, citing the company’s strategic acquisition activity (Ayesa Engineering) and continued growth runway — a clear analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company-released Q4 and full‑year results showed revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, higher adjusted EPS (adjusted EPS $2.34 for Q4; full‑year adjusted EPS $6.58) and a 2026 outlook targeting mid‑teens growth — supportive fundamentals and a growth outlook that can drive longer‑term upside. Colliers Q4 & Full Year Release

Company-released Q4 and full‑year results showed revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, higher adjusted EPS (adjusted EPS $2.34 for Q4; full‑year adjusted EPS $6.58) and a 2026 outlook targeting mid‑teens growth — supportive fundamentals and a growth outlook that can drive longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces digging into the Q4 details (metrics vs. estimates) are circulating; these provide nuance — highlighting where adjusted vs. GAAP differences and one‑time items matter for modeling. They help investors but don’t decisively swing sentiment alone. Zacks Metrics Analysis

Analyst/coverage pieces digging into the Q4 details (metrics vs. estimates) are circulating; these provide nuance — highlighting where adjusted vs. GAAP differences and one‑time items matter for modeling. They help investors but don’t decisively swing sentiment alone. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show large percentage changes but the raw numbers are reported as “0” / NaN — indicating likely data errors. Presentational short‑interest noise may add volatility but appears unreliable as a signal this morning.

Short-interest reports in the feed show large percentage changes but the raw numbers are reported as “0” / NaN — indicating likely data errors. Presentational short‑interest noise may add volatility but appears unreliable as a signal this morning. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged misses to certain consensus estimates: depending on the metric (GAAP vs. adjusted), headlines noted earnings and/or revenue shortfalls vs. some expectations and a decline in GAAP diluted EPS year‑over‑year — factors that likely triggered intraday selling. Zacks: Q4 Miss Company Press Release (details)

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.97 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

