Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 12,847 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

