Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $114.51.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

