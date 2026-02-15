Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $30.66. Relx shares last traded at $30.9140, with a volume of 1,930,121 shares.

Get Relx alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.6559 dividend. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 7.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relx Plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Relx

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

Institutional Trading of Relx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 1,646.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 3,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.