BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCC shares. Zacks Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,496.73. This represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record sales and production and the ahead-of-schedule start of the Blue Creek longwall, which management says is already reshaping production profile and lowering unit costs — a clear positive for future margins and capacity. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

Management highlighted record sales and production and the ahead-of-schedule start of the Blue Creek longwall, which management says is already reshaping production profile and lowering unit costs — a clear positive for future margins and capacity. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $120 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport / Benzinga note

B. Riley raised its price target to $120 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue jumped ~29% YoY to ~$384M, gross profit more than doubled and operating cash flow improved, showing operational strength and better cash generation despite higher capex. Quiver Quantitative: Q4 results summary

Q4 revenue jumped ~29% YoY to ~$384M, gross profit more than doubled and operating cash flow improved, showing operational strength and better cash generation despite higher capex. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on production ramp timing and forward guidance; investors should watch commentary on Blue Creek ramp and 2026 cost outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Highlights / Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on production ramp timing and forward guidance; investors should watch commentary on Blue Creek ramp and 2026 cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.44 missed consensus ($0.62), which can pressure short-term sentiment despite the strong top-line — investors may view the miss as a reminder of margin/cost sensitivity. MarketBeat: Q4 earnings note

Reported EPS of $0.44 missed consensus ($0.62), which can pressure short-term sentiment despite the strong top-line — investors may view the miss as a reminder of margin/cost sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Cash declined ~39% YoY and total liabilities rose ~28%, and there has been notable insider selling — these balance-sheet trends and insider activity add caution even as revenue and net income improved. Quiver Quantitative: Balance sheet & insider activity

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

